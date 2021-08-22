Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

WHO guidelines on human genome editing: why countries need to follow them

By Sheetal Soni, Researcher, Lecturer, Attorney, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Share this article
Potential benefits of human genome editing include new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent genetic disorders. But there’s a significant gap in regulation.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Ethiopia's conflict has affected farming in Tigray
~ Seeking jobs abroad isn't an option for young Nigerians: they don't have the right skills
~ Kenya is moving aggressively to tax digital business. What next?
~ Building collapses are all too common in Lagos. Here's why
~ Adolescent sexual and reproductive health research is patchy in Africa
~ US must plan evacuation of Afghan journalists, delay troop pull-out, RSF says
~ Two more journalists arrested by Myanmar’s military junta
~ COVID-19 in Southeast Asia: much more than a health crisis
~ Coral, meet coral: how selective breeding may help the world's reefs survive ocean heating
~ Soeharto: the giant of modern Indonesia who left a legacy of violence and corruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter