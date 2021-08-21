Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two more journalists arrested by Myanmar’s military junta

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsA columnist and a BBC Burmese presenter who were in hiding in Yangon were tracked down and arrested on 15 August and have been held incommunicado ever since. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns these latest arbitrary arrests, carried out at the behest of Myanmar’s military, and calls for their immediate release.Sithu Aung Myint, whose political commentary appears in the magazine Frontier Myanmar and radio Voice Of America, and Htet Htet Khine, who presents a programme called “


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ COVID-19 in Southeast Asia: much more than a health crisis
~ Coral, meet coral: how selective breeding may help the world's reefs survive ocean heating
~ Soeharto: the giant of modern Indonesia who left a legacy of violence and corruption
~ Latest murder of a Mexican journalist must not go unpunished, RSF says
~ With attacks on Ukrainian activists on the rise, civic pressure is key to ensuring justice
~ LIVE on August 25 (in Spanish): How COVID-19 fueled the protests in Cuba, Guatemala and Colombia
~ More independent media added to Russia's “foreign agent” roster
~ Free Guy's philosophy: could we just be lines of code in a grand simulation?
~ Opioid lawsuit payout plans overlook a vital need: pain management care and research focused on smarter use of addictive drugs
~ Food allergy and intolerance: five popular myths explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter