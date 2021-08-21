Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 in Southeast Asia: much more than a health crisis

By Gabriel Facal, Postdoc, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Ian Wilson, Senior Lecturer, Politics and Security Studies, Murdoch University
Khoo Ying Hooi, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, University of Malaya
Rosalia Sciortino, Associate Professor on Population and Social Research, Mahidol University
Sarah Andrieu, Associate researcher, Centre Asie du sud-est (CASE), École des hautes études en sciences sociales (EHESS)
Political top-down governance and the rising challenges to civil society during the pandemic emphasise the region’s disregard of human rights and people’s ability to self-organise.


