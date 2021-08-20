Coral, meet coral: how selective breeding may help the world's reefs survive ocean heating
By Emily Howells, Senior Research Fellow in Marine Biology, Southern Cross University
David Abrego, Lecturer, National Marine Science Centre, Southern Cross University
Corals in the Persian Gulf are tough - they can withstand temperatures that would kill corals elsewhere. And there’s good news: it’s easy to cross-breed their heat-tolerance genes into other corals.
