Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Latest murder of a Mexican journalist must not go unpunished, RSF says

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for a thorough and independent investigation into yesterday’s murder of Jacinto Romero Flores, a radio show host in Mexico’s eastern state of Veracruz who had received threats.Romero was shot dead as he was driving his car yesterday morning in the Potrerillo district of Ixtaczoquitlán, a municipality adjacent to Orizaba, the city where the radio station


© Reporters without borders -


