Human Rights Observatory

Opioid lawsuit payout plans overlook a vital need: pain management care and research focused on smarter use of addictive drugs

By Mark C. Bicket, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, University of Michigan
The opioid crisis has resulted in more than 500,000 overdose deaths over the past two decades. The federal government, states and other entities have filed litigation against drug manufacturers, suppliers and pharmacies as one approach to address the harm and suffering caused by inappropriate opioid prescribing practices. Billions


