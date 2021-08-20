Tolerance.ca
Nando’s chicken shortage: how the pandemic has made supply and demand tougher to predict

By John Boylan, Professor of Business Analytics, Lancaster University
Peri-peri chicken fans were disappointed and frustrated when Nando’s announced the temporary closure of nearly 50 restaurants. A chicken shortage has been blamed, and while reactions to the closures were satirised on social media, the problem is a serious challenge for the company.

Hungry customers will no doubt be asking whether the supply could have been better managed. Similar…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


