US Paralympian Compelled to Withdraw from Tokyo Games

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rebecca Meyers competes in the Women's 400 m Freestyle S13 during day 4 of the Para Swimming World Championship in Mexico City, Mexico on November 5, 2017. © 2017 Hector Vivas/Getty Images The Tokyo Paralympic Games begin this week with thousands of Paralympic athletes from around the world competing in 539 events in 22 sports. Sadly, one athlete who had earned a place on the United States team won’t be there. Rebecca Meyers, 26, a Paralympic World Record holder who competed at the 2012 and 2016 Games, has won six Olympic medals in swimming, including three golds.…


