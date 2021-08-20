How photography can build peace and justice in war-torn communities
By Pamina Firchow, Associate Professor of Coexistence and Conflict, Brandeis University
Tiffany Fairey, Leverhulme Trust Early Career Fellow, King's College London
Yvette Selim, Senior Research Associate, Institute for Public Policy and Governance, University of Technology Sydney
People wanted to use photography not only to document the aftermath of war and violence, but also to actively support peace.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 20, 2021