Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hospitals often outsource important services to companies that prioritize profit over patients

By Leonard L. Berry, University Distinguished Professor of Marketing, Mays Business School; Senior Fellow, Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Texas A&M University
Paul Barach, Lecturer, Senior Advisor to the Dean College of Population Health, Thomas Jefferson University
Outsourcing is common in many hospitals. But when health care systems outsource certain clinical tasks to separate companies, costs can go up, quality of care can fall and patients can be harmed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


