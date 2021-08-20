Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why remote consultation with a doctor is difficult – and how it can be improved

By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Share this article
Before the pandemic, billboards in London, England, advertised a doctor-in-your-pocket service. Targeted at busy commuters, it consisted of a smartphone app and a promise of a video link-up to a real doctor within 45 minutes. What’s not to like?

Plenty. The pop-up video doc may be fine, on this occasion, for busy accountant Adesh Patel, who wants an antibiotic in the post for his septic finger. Indeed,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa's bandit slaves and the rock art of resistance
~ Le président Andry Rajoelina plonge Madagascar dans une nouvelle crise politique
~ Afghanistan: progress on women's rights has been hard fought – now everything is at risk under the Taliban
~ Chinese investments in Nigeria flourish on a Silk Road of corruption
~ Meet the diverse group of plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Victoria 110 million years ago
~ Pfizer vaccinations for 16 to 39-year-olds is welcome news. But AstraZeneca remains a good option
~ TikTok is partnering with a blockchain start-up. Here's why this could be good news for artists
~ Uganda Moves to End Longstanding Land Conflict
~ 'OK Boomer': how a TikTok meme traces the rise of Gen Z political consciousness
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the legacy of the Afghanistan War
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter