Human Rights Observatory

Le président Andry Rajoelina plonge Madagascar dans une nouvelle crise politique

By Solofo Randrianja, Professor, University of Toamasina
Plusieurs hauts responsables de l'armée et de la police malgaches ont été arrêtés après une tentative d'assassinat présumée du président Andry Rajoelina. Moina Spooner, de The Conversation Africa, a demandé à l'expert politique Solofo Randrianja de donner un aperçu du mandat de Rajoelina et de ce qui pourrait avoir contribué à ces développements.

Madagascar a un passé connu de troubles politiques. Quelles en sont les principales causes?


L'histoire politique tumultueuse de Madagascar est…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


