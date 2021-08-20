Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Meet the diverse group of plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed Victoria 110 million years ago

By Stephen Poropat, Adjunct Researcher, Swinburne University of Technology
A detailed study of ornithopod jawbones from a single site reveals a high dinosaur diversity in Victoria during the late Early Cretaceous.


