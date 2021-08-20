Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'OK Boomer': how a TikTok meme traces the rise of Gen Z political consciousness

By Crystal Abidin, Associate Professor & ARC DECRA Fellow, Internet Studies, Curtin University
Meg Jing Zeng, Senior research associate, University of Zurich
Share this article
The phrase “OK Boomer” has become popular over the past two years as an all-purpose retort with which young people dismiss their elders for being “old-fashioned”.

“OK Boomer” began as a meme in TikTok videos, but our research shows the catchphrase has become much more. The simple two-word phrase is used to express personal politics and at the same time consolidate an awareness of intergenerational politics, in which Gen Z are coming to see themselves as a cohort with shared interests.

What does ‘OK Boomer’ mean?


The viral growth of the “OK Boomer” meme on social…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ TikTok is partnering with a blockchain start-up. Here's why this could be good news for artists
~ Uganda Moves to End Longstanding Land Conflict
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the legacy of the Afghanistan War
~ It’s all too easy to be offended by an innocent work email — but there are ways to avoid it
~ Australia: Protect At-Risk Communities from Covid-19
~ Answers to The Conversation's news quiz 🧠
~ We name the 26 Australian frogs at greatest risk of extinction by 2040 — and how to save them
~ Who is Erin O’Toole? The answer is key to Conservative election chances
~ Smoke seasons aren't new but our efforts to control wildfires are — and should change
~ Bat pups babble and bat moms use baby talk, hinting at the evolution of human language
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter