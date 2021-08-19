We name the 26 Australian frogs at greatest risk of extinction by 2040 — and how to save them
By Graeme Gillespie, Honorary Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Conrad Hoskin, Lecturer/ABRS Postdoctoral Fellow, James Cook University
Hayley Geyle, Research Assistant, Charles Darwin University
Jaana Dielenberg, University Fellow, Charles Darwin University
Nicola Mitchell, Associate Professor in Conservation Physiology, The University of Western Australia
Stephen Garnett, Professor of Conservation and Sustainable Livelihoods, Charles Darwin University
We’ve identified three frog species very likely to already be extinct. Another four species on our list are still surviving, but not likely to make it to 2040 without help.
© The Conversation
