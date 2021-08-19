Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Musical communities and improvisation: 'Finding a way out of no way' in this year of precarious living

By Daniel Fischlin, Full Professor, School of English and Theatre Studies, University of Guelph
Jesse Stewart, Professor of music, School for Studies in Art and Culture, Carleton University
Laura Risk, Assistant Professor of Music and Culture in the Department of Arts, Culture and Media, University of Toronto
Meditations on improvisation in a year of both COVID-19 and what some called ‘the other pandemic’ of racism push us to go deeper to find ways to sustain healthy public common life.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


