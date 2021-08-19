Tolerance.ca
8 out of 10 teachers think education news is negative and demoralising. Some have even left because of it

By Kathryn Shine, Journalism Discipline Lead, Curtin University
A survey of 268 teachers found 85% considered education news coverage to be generally negative. And 81% found it demoralising.


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -


