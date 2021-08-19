Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The pandemic transformed how social work was delivered – and these changes could be here to stay

By Tom Kingstone, Lecturer in Mental Health, Keele University
Lisa Dikomitis, Professor of Anthropology and Sociology of Health, Keele University
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a lot of attention in the UK has focused on the challenges of continuing to deliver healthcare. But a related field – social work – has also faced many challenges in maintaining “business as usual” for those using it.

People in need of support from social workers – children, older adults, people with physical or learning disabilities – are often society’s most vulnerable. They are people facing social issues and challenges, including poverty, discrimination or past trauma, such as physical abuse.

Social workers work…


© The Conversation -


