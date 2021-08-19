Pasha 121: Why we need mosquitoes

Tolerance.ca
The dreaded mosquito is an insect with a bad reputation. They bite, keep you up at night and spread deadly diseases like dengue and malaria. There are many calls for their eradication. But they are a diverse group. Only a small fraction of the 3,000 species of mosquitoes feed on humans. An even smaller fraction of those transmit diseases.

They are an important part of many ecosystems. Some feed on nectar and pollinate plants; some feed on other mosquitoes. Some form part of the diets of fish and frogs. Controlling mosquitoes should be carefully targeted to minimise damage to ecosystems.…


