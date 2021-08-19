Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thinking objectively about romantic conflicts could lead to fewer future disagreements

By Lindsey Rodriguez, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of South Florida
Share this article
Disputes are normal in romantic partnerships, but learning to see them from an outsider’s perspective, rather than your biased point of view, could be the key to cutting down on conflicts.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ French wildfires have destroyed one of the most unique biodiversity hotspots in Europe
~ Digital health is a vital tool: here's how we can make it more sustainable
~ Lesson from a robot swarm: Change group behavior by talking one-on-one rather than getting on a soapbox
~ When hotter and drier means more – but eventually less – wildfire
~ The US is taking a bite out of its food insecurity – here's one way to scrap the problem altogether
~ Who has the power to say kids do or don't have to wear masks in school – the governor or the school district? It's not clear
~ What the 'Lyme wars' can teach us about COVID-19 and how to find common ground in the school reopening debate
~ Grattan on Friday: The compassion quotient in Morrison's Afghan response needs a boost
~ Climate change: why government failure to act isn't the problem
~ David Olufemi Olaleye: erudite virologist, excellent mentor and academic giant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter