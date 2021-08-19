Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who has the power to say kids do or don't have to wear masks in school – the governor or the school district? It's not clear

By Jennifer Selin, Kinder Institute Assistant Professor of Constitutional Democracy, University of Missouri-Columbia
Share this article
If it sounds like the law is all over the place on school mask mandates, that’s because it is. The nation’s schools are subject to a complex web of local, state and federal laws.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ French wildfires have destroyed one of the most unique biodiversity hotspots in Europe
~ Digital health is a vital tool: here's how we can make it more sustainable
~ Thinking objectively about romantic conflicts could lead to fewer future disagreements
~ Lesson from a robot swarm: Change group behavior by talking one-on-one rather than getting on a soapbox
~ When hotter and drier means more – but eventually less – wildfire
~ The US is taking a bite out of its food insecurity – here's one way to scrap the problem altogether
~ What the 'Lyme wars' can teach us about COVID-19 and how to find common ground in the school reopening debate
~ Grattan on Friday: The compassion quotient in Morrison's Afghan response needs a boost
~ Climate change: why government failure to act isn't the problem
~ David Olufemi Olaleye: erudite virologist, excellent mentor and academic giant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter