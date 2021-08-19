Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

David Olufemi Olaleye: erudite virologist, excellent mentor and academic giant

By Georgina Njideka Odaibo, Professor of Virology and Specialist Adviser, University College Hospital, Ibadan, University of Ibadan
David Olufemi Olaleye, who passed away in July, made an impact on many lives. He was an excellent teacher and mentor – like a father to many. A defender of the oppressed and a forthright person, who stood for the truth.

He was a researcher par excellence, highly knowledgeable, intelligent and humble. He supervised my master’s project in 1993 and I was his first PhD student. I worked closely with him for almost 30 years and it’s been difficult to accept that he is no…


© The Conversation -


