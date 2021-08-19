Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Chinese government drives support among ambassadors of Muslim countries for the Uyghur genocide

By Shohret Hoshur
Ignoring data collected over the years by activists and testimonies by former inmates of Xinjiang "re-education camps," ambassadors from Muslim countries peddled the official Chinese line during a staged interview.


