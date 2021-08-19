Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An eight-year-old boy is the youngest person ever accused of blasphemy in Pakistan’s history

By Rai M Azlan
Share this article
An eight-year-old Hindu boy has become the youngest person ever to be charged under Pakistan's blasphemy laws after he intentionally urinated in an Islamic religious school library.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ If you're over 60, there's no sense in 'waiting for Pfizer'. Here's why you should get AstraZeneca today
~ Iran: Government Mismanagement Compounds Covid-19 Crisis
~ Ecuador Marks First Day Against Sexual Violence in Schools
~ Is it actually false, or do you just disagree? Why Twitter’s user-driven experiment to tackle misinformation is complicated
~ Rutherford Falls: a laugh-out-loud funny TV show about colonisation
~ Vital Signs: 4.6% unemployment rate hints at what's possible, but it's not the real thing
~ After Dutch Literary Prize winner says Suriname ‘needed’ former president Bouterse, organisers cancel her award ceremony
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Blocks Critics on Social Media
~ New Zealand could take a global lead in controlling the development of 'killer robots' — so why isn't it?
~ What is Bell's palsy? A facial nerve disorder expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter