Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador Marks First Day Against Sexual Violence in Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Judges at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights hear the case Paola Guzmán Albarracín’s mother brought against Ecuador in San José, Costa Rica on January 28, 2020. © 2020 Eyleen Vargas/ Ojo por Ojo/GDA via AP Images On August 14, Ecuador commemorated the country’s first national day against sexual violence in schools. A year ago, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights found Ecuador responsible for the violations of Paola Guzmán Albarracín’s rights. Paola, who was 14 when her vice principal raped and abused her, took her own life in 2002. The court ordered Ecuador…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Iran: Government Mismanagement Compounds Covid-19 Crisis
~ Is it actually false, or do you just disagree? Why Twitter’s user-driven experiment to tackle misinformation is complicated
~ Rutherford Falls: a laugh-out-loud funny TV show about colonisation
~ Vital Signs: 4.6% unemployment rate hints at what's possible, but it's not the real thing
~ After Dutch Literary Prize winner says Suriname ‘needed’ former president Bouterse, organisers cancel her award ceremony
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Blocks Critics on Social Media
~ New Zealand could take a global lead in controlling the development of 'killer robots' — so why isn't it?
~ What is Bell's palsy? A facial nerve disorder expert explains
~ Individual dietary choices can add – or take away – minutes, hours and years of life
~ After nearly 70 years, the death penalty again becomes a real prospect in Papua New Guinea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter