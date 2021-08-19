Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand could take a global lead in controlling the development of 'killer robots' — so why isn't it?

By Jeremy Moses, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Canterbury
Geoffrey Ford, Lecturer in Digital Humanities / Postdoctoral Fellow in Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Sian Troath, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Canterbury
Share this article
New Zealanders are worried about autonomous weapons. But military alliances with the US and Australia, and potential economic gains from local robotics research, mean NZ won’t yet take a tough stand.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is it actually false, or do you just disagree? Why Twitter’s user-driven experiment to tackle misinformation is complicated
~ Rutherford Falls: a laugh-out-loud funny TV show about colonisation
~ Vital Signs: 4.6% unemployment rate hints at what's possible, but it's not the real thing
~ After Dutch Literary Prize winner says Suriname ‘needed’ former president Bouterse, organisers cancel her award ceremony
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Blocks Critics on Social Media
~ What is Bell's palsy? A facial nerve disorder expert explains
~ Individual dietary choices can add – or take away – minutes, hours and years of life
~ After nearly 70 years, the death penalty again becomes a real prospect in Papua New Guinea
~ BHP is selling its dirty oil and gas assets, but hold the applause
~ We're all exhausted but are you experiencing burnout? Here's what to look out for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter