New Zealand could take a global lead in controlling the development of 'killer robots' — so why isn't it?
By Jeremy Moses, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Canterbury
Geoffrey Ford, Lecturer in Digital Humanities / Postdoctoral Fellow in Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Sian Troath, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Canterbury
New Zealanders are worried about autonomous weapons. But military alliances with the US and Australia, and potential economic gains from local robotics research, mean NZ won’t yet take a tough stand.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021