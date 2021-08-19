Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Bell's palsy? A facial nerve disorder expert explains

By Susan Coulson, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Share this article
NSW MP Victor Dominello has said he has Bell’s palsy, after appearing at a press conference this week with what he described as a ‘droopy eye’. So, what is Bell’s palsy and how is it treated?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Is it actually false, or do you just disagree? Why Twitter’s user-driven experiment to tackle misinformation is complicated
~ Rutherford Falls: a laugh-out-loud funny TV show about colonisation
~ Vital Signs: 4.6% unemployment rate hints at what's possible, but it's not the real thing
~ After Dutch Literary Prize winner says Suriname ‘needed’ former president Bouterse, organisers cancel her award ceremony
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Blocks Critics on Social Media
~ New Zealand could take a global lead in controlling the development of 'killer robots' — so why isn't it?
~ Individual dietary choices can add – or take away – minutes, hours and years of life
~ After nearly 70 years, the death penalty again becomes a real prospect in Papua New Guinea
~ BHP is selling its dirty oil and gas assets, but hold the applause
~ We're all exhausted but are you experiencing burnout? Here's what to look out for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter