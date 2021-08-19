Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it actually false, or do you just disagree? Why Twitter’s user-driven experiment to tackle misinformation is complicated

By Eryn Newman, Senior Lecturer, Research School of Psychology, Australian National University
Kate Reynolds, Professor, Research School of Psychology, Australian National University
Share this article
We all have biases that impact what information we choose to accept and reject. But there are some ways we can train ourselves to become more discerning.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Rutherford Falls: a laugh-out-loud funny TV show about colonisation
~ Vital Signs: 4.6% unemployment rate hints at what's possible, but it's not the real thing
~ After Dutch Literary Prize winner says Suriname ‘needed’ former president Bouterse, organisers cancel her award ceremony
~ Brazil: Bolsonaro Blocks Critics on Social Media
~ New Zealand could take a global lead in controlling the development of 'killer robots' — so why isn't it?
~ What is Bell's palsy? A facial nerve disorder expert explains
~ Individual dietary choices can add – or take away – minutes, hours and years of life
~ After nearly 70 years, the death penalty again becomes a real prospect in Papua New Guinea
~ BHP is selling its dirty oil and gas assets, but hold the applause
~ We're all exhausted but are you experiencing burnout? Here's what to look out for
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter