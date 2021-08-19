Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rutherford Falls: a laugh-out-loud funny TV show about colonisation

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
In a new series, writers nominate the TV series keeping them entertained during a time of COVID.

As the lockdown continues, I find myself looking for Indigenous content to watch on TV to feel a sense of nourishment and joy I miss from seeing my extended family, my friends and my fabulous work colleagues.

While Zoom has almost become an everyday activity, chilling out watching a series or movie has filled my evenings. I have exhausted the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


