Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

BHP is selling its dirty oil and gas assets, but hold the applause

By Jeremy Moss, Professor of Political Philosophy, UNSW
BHP is banking profits from its failing assets, while washing its hands of the responsibility for its past and ongoing contribution to climate change.


© The Conversation -


