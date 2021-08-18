We should install air purifiers with HEPA filters in every classroom. It could help with COVID, bushfire smoke and asthma
By Donna Green, Associate Professor, Investigator for Digital Grid Futures Institute, UNSW; Affiliated Investigator NHMRC Centre for Air Pollution, Energy and Health Research, Associate Investigator the ARC Centre of Excellence for Climate Extremes, UNSW
Ben Harris-Roxas, Senior lecturer, UNSW
A$50 million could provide all NSW school classrooms with air purifiers with HEPA filters. This pales compared to the roughly $220 million-a-day cost of Sydney’s lockdown.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021