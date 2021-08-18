Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No longer a temporary COVID measure, the government's super changes will most help wealthy tax dodgers

By Kevin Davis, Emeritus Professor of Finance, The University of Melbourne
Australian retirees can keep stashing away more superannuation, unused, for another year, even though the crisis prompting the concession has passed. The big winners? Rich retirees and their kids.


© The Conversation -


