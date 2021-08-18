Some animals have excellent tricks to evade bushfire. But flames might be reaching more animals naive to the dangers
By Dale Nimmo, Associate Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Alex Carthey, Macquarie University Research Fellow, Macquarie University
Chris J Jolly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Charles Sturt University
Daniel T. Blumstein, Professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology and the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, University of California, Los Angeles
Studies show some animals can recognise the threat of fire, and behave in a way that increase their chance of survival. But what about wildlife who have evolved in areas where fire was once rare?
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021