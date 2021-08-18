Why rapid genome sequencing is key to finding out how long Delta has been in NZ, and how large this outbreak might be
By David Welch, Senior Lecturer, University of Auckland
Jemma Geoghegan, Senior Lecturer and Associate Scientist at ESR, University of Otago
Nigel French, Professor of Food Safety and Veterinary Public Health, Massey University
As more genomes are sequenced, it will become clearer when and how the Delta variant slipped through the New Zealand border. The greater the diversity in genomes, the older and larger the outbreak.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021