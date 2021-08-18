Tolerance.ca
US Bans Toxic Pesticide on Food Crops

By Human Rights Watch
The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has, in response to a ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, banned use of the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos on food crops, 14 years after public interest groups first filed a petition calling on the agency to do exactly that. The new rule will take effect in six months. While banning chlorpyrifos is…


© Human Rights Watch -


