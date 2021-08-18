Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for Nicaraguan newspaper publisher’s immediate release

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the immediate release of Juan Lorenzo Holmann, the publisher of Nicaragua’s only national daily, La Prensa, who has been held since 14 August, and for the authorities to allow the staff of his newspaper to go back to work.The entire month of August has been a nightmare by this Managua-based independent newspaper’s 200 or so employees.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


