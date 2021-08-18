Mexico, facing its third COVID-19 wave, shows the dangers of weak federal coordination
By Adolfo Martinez Valle, Head of Academic Unit, Health Public and Population Research Center, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Felicia Marie Knaul, Director, Institute for Advanced Study of the Americas, University of Miami
COVID-19 cases in Mexico are approaching the highest levels seen during the second wave in late January 2021, with about 22,000 new infections a day. A slow vaccine rollout is stunting progress.
- Wednesday, August 18, 2021