Human Rights Observatory

What’s wrong with the political analogy comparing Taiwan to Afghanistan?

By Oiwan Lam
Following the withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Afghanistan, Chinese commentators comparing Taiwan with Kabul have flooded social media questioning the credibility of the United States' commitment to Taiwan.


Global Voices


