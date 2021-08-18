Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealanders haven't been scanning in enough, and that contributed to the need for a full lockdown

By Andrew Chen, Research Fellow at Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures, University of Auckland
Models show at least 60% of the population would need to use the COVID-19 tracer app to have enough data to control an outbreak without a lockdown – but only about 10% of New Zealand adults scan in.


