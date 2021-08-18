Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Taliban wants the world's trust. To achieve this, it will need to make some difficult choices

By Niamatullah Ibrahimi, Lecturer in International Relations, La Trobe University
Safiullah Taye, Phd. Candidate and Research Assistan, Deakin University
Any attempt to restore an Islamic emirate is likely to cost the Tablian international recognition, legitimacy and aid. This will weaken its prospect of consolidating its hold internally.


