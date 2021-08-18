Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Ethnic Tigrayans Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ethiopian Federal Police headquarters in Addis Ababa. © 2008 Vob08, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/, via Wikimedia Commons (Nairobi) – Ethiopian authorities since late June 2021 have arbitrarily detained, forcibly disappeared, and committed other abuses against ethnic Tigrayans in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately account for Tigrayans’ forcibly disappeared, release those being held without credible evidence of a crime, and end all discriminatory treatment. On June 28, following…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


