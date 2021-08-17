Tolerance.ca
Meet the penis worm: don't look away, these widespread yet understudied sea creatures deserve your love

By Daryl McPhee, Associate Professor of Environmental Science, Bond University
Am I not pretty enough? This article is part of The Conversation’s new series introducing you to the unloved Australian animals that need our help.

Australia’s oceans are home to a startling array of biodiversity — whales, dolphins, dugongs and more. But not all components of Aussie marine life are the charismatic sort of animal that can feature in a tourism promotion, documentary, or conservation campaign.

The echiuran, or spoon worm, is one such animal. It is also called the penis worm.

There is no “Save the Echiuran Foundation”…


