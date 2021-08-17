Tolerance.ca
UK names first food with protected status in post-Brexit scheme – here's how it will promote sustainable farming

By Luke Prosser, PhD Researcher in Sustainable Food Supply Chains, Bangor University
Sheep have been grazing the salt marsh landscape of the Gower Peninsula in Wales since medieval times. Today around 3,500 lambs and ewes feed there, where a diet of naturally growing samphire and sorrel gives their meat a unique flavour.

Gower lamb, which is available to buy and eat between June and December, matures more slowly and lives longer than intensively reared lamb, which further adds to the characteristic taste.

That flavour has now been given…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


