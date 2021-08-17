Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan only the latest US war to be driven by deceit and delusion

By Gordon Adams, Professor Emeritus, American University School of International Service
Share this article
Secretary of State Tony Blinken said that the US Afghanistan pullout is not a repeat of failures in other recent wars. “This is not Saigon,” he said. A seasoned foreign policy expert disagrees.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Malawi: People with albinism in urgent need of protection after horrific killing
~ London's Marble Arch Mound was a fiasco in a city losing so many green spaces – but pop-up parks can work
~ Hydrogen: UK government sees future in low-carbon fuel – but what's the reality?
~ UK names first food with protected status in post-Brexit scheme – here's how it will promote sustainable farming
~ Major teaching reform in England will erode the intellectual basis of the profession
~ Burnley: a case study for a lost Labour town
~ Needle fears can cause COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, but these strategies can manage pain and fear
~ Public health campaigns can be ruined by the personal conduct of politicians
~ Tiny plastic residues threaten Atlantic and Guadeloupean oysters
~ Life with vision loss: South Africans explain what they need from rehabilitation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter