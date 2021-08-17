Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tiny plastic residues threaten Atlantic and Guadeloupean oysters

By Valérie Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Marc Lebordais, PhD student at the Cervo Brain Research Centre, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Our daily use of plastic products is having direct consequences on the health of animals. Roughly one per cent of plastic waste ends up in aquatic and terrestrial environments where it can have negative effects on wildlife.

Among these species are oysters, marine mollusks found in many places around the world — as well as on our dinner plates.

In collaboration with the Centre national de la recherche scientifique at the University of Bordeaux, France, our…


