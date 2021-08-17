Tolerance.ca
How a film is fighting the erasure of South African activist Dulcie September

By Liani Maasdorp, Senior lecturer in Screen Production and Film and Television Studies, University of Cape Town
The 1988 murder of the exiled ANC leader has never been solved – but by raising awareness and targeting core viewers, the film aims to help change that.


© The Conversation -


