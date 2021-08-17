Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The impact of COVID-19 has been lower in Africa. We explore the reasons

By Alex Ezeh, Dornsife Endowed Professor of Global Health, Drexel University
Michael Silverman, Chair of Infectious Diseases, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, Western University
Saverio Stranges, Professor & Chair of Epidemiology, Western University
The emergence of variants of concern with increased potential for transmission and more severe disease in the younger population could make Africa more susceptible to a severe COVID-19 epidemic.


© The Conversation -


