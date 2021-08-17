Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nine things you don't know about seahorses

By Mark Tupper, Senior Lecturer, Marine Biology (Fisheries), University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Seahorses have long been a popular attraction in public aquariums, but they remain mysterious. They are a fish with a difference in that they swim in an upright, vertical position. They have flexible necks and long, tubular snouts that point downward, giving them the appearance of a horse’s head. Their lower bodies form a flexible, prehensile tail, which is square in outline and can wrap around objects. There are at least 47 known species, all belonging to the genus Hippocampus, a Greek term that…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Burnley: a case study for a lost Labour town
~ Needle fears can cause COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, but these strategies can manage pain and fear
~ Public health campaigns can be ruined by the personal conduct of politicians
~ Tiny plastic residues threaten Atlantic and Guadeloupean oysters
~ Life with vision loss: South Africans explain what they need from rehabilitation
~ What women in Malawi told us about infertility and seeking help
~ How a film is fighting the erasure of South African activist Dulcie September
~ Why Nollywood is obsessed with remakes of classic movies
~ Three things you should know about mosquitoes
~ The impact of COVID-19 has been lower in Africa. We explore the reasons
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter