Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban tell RSF they will respect press freedom, but how can we believe them?

By rezam
NewsClearly choosing his words carefully at a time of the utmost concern for media personnel in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has told Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that “no threat or reprisal will be carried out against journalists” under the Taliban.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


