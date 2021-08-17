Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Intruders stab community radio director to death in northeastern DRC

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the past weekend’s murder of the director of a community radio station based in Biakoto, a locality in Ituri province, in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and calls for a full investigation leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible.Joël Musavuli, the director of Radio Télévision Communautaire de Babombi (RTCB), was stabbed in the neck in his home by unidentified intruders late on the night o


© Reporters without borders -


